Style Celebrity News

Tuesday 15 May 2018

Author Tom Wolfe dies aged 88

The ‘new journalism’ reporter and novelist insisted that the only way to tell a great story was to go out and report it.

Tom Wolfe has died (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Tom Wolfe has died (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

By Hillel Italie, Associated Press

Author Tom Wolfe, who chronicled everything from hippies to the space race before turning his sharp eye to fiction, has died aged 88.

Wolfe’s agent Lynn Nesbit told The Associated Press that he died in a New York City hospital.

Additional details were not immediately available.

The “new journalism” reporter and novelist insisted that the only way to tell a great story was to go out and report it.

His writing style was rife with exclamation points, italics and improbable words.

Among his acclaimed books were The Right Stuff and The Bonfire Of The Vanities, a satire of Manhattan-style power and justice that became one of the best-selling books of the Eighties.

Press Association

Style Newsletter

Stay on top of the latest fashion, beauty and celeb gossip in our Style newsletter.

Independent Style

Also in this section