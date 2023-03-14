| 5.7°C Dublin

Close

Author Leigh Bardugo agrees eight-figure deal with Macmillan Publishers

The Israeli-American writer wrote the adult fantasy novel, Ninth House, and its recently released sequel, Hell Bent.

Leigh Bardugo has reached an eight-figure agreement with Macmillan Publishers for more more than a dozen books (Christina Guerrero/Macmillan Children&rsquo;s Publishing Group via AP) Expand

Close

Leigh Bardugo has reached an eight-figure agreement with Macmillan Publishers for more more than a dozen books (Christina Guerrero/Macmillan Children&rsquo;s Publishing Group via AP)

Leigh Bardugo has reached an eight-figure agreement with Macmillan Publishers for more more than a dozen books (Christina Guerrero/Macmillan Children’s Publishing Group via AP)

Leigh Bardugo has reached an eight-figure agreement with Macmillan Publishers for more more than a dozen books (Christina Guerrero/Macmillan Children’s Publishing Group via AP)

By AP Reporter

Million-selling author Leigh Bardugo has reached a blockbuster deal with Macmillan Publishers, an eight-figure agreement for more than a dozen books.

According to Macmillan, the books will comprise a “variety of formats, age categories and genres”.

Most Watched

Privacy