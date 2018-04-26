Australian magazine Woman's Day slammed for photoshopping Kate Middleton's 'reveal' picture after giving birth

An Australian magazine has been criticised for photoshopping Kate Middleton and Prince William on its magazine cover.

Woman's Day, which is sold in Australia and New Zealand, features an overly edited picture of the cover, holding their newborn prince, taken outside the steps of St Mary's Hospital. The picture set-up has been an international talking point over the last number of days and is available in it original form from hundreds of different sources, so it's pretty easy to see when something has been tweaked in the editing room.

TV presenter Hilary Barry shared a side-by-side of the pictures on Twitter, saying: "You know the world’s gone completely mad when a mag has to photoshop one of the most photogenic couples in the world. This is mental." A number of her followers have come out in agreement. She went on to say, "Despite turning up on the hospital steps looking AMAZING hours after birthing that child - she still wasn't good enough for Woman's Day."

Independent.ie has contacted Woman's Day for comment. The publication has come under fire before its royal coverage, controversially publishing pictures of Kate and William on their Seychelles honeymoon in 2011, holding hands on the beach in swimwear, after an agreement was made between the royal family and the press that their honeymoon would remain a private event.

A palace spokesperson said at the time, "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge considered their honeymoon to be a very private event after their hugely public wedding. "For this reason they asked the media to respect their privacy. That is something they continue to do."

