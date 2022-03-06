Aslan’s Billy McGuinness voted off Dancing with the Stars

Aslan’s Billy McGuinness and Hannah Kelly in Dancing With The Stars tonight.

Aslan’s Billy McGuinness said goodbye to Dancing with the Stars tonight after he was seen off by rugby star Jordan Conroy.

Billy failed to impress the judges with his Charleston but Jordan set the dancefloor alight with an electrifying samba.

Billy said: “I expected to last one week, maybe two weeks, here we are week nine. I said at the start I'm not a dancer, but if we made people smile and laugh at home, that's my job.

“I loved being on this show, I loved all the crew. It’s been amazing, more than I expected.”

He said of Hannah, his professional dance partner, that he “hoped she went far”.

Fans will no doubt be disappointed to see the back of Billy but judges voted unanimously to save Jordan, the 27-years-old rugby 7's star, from Tullamore, Co Offaly.

Singer Erica Cody raced to the top of the leaderboard despite her professional dance partner, Denys Samson, being off sick with Covid.

The illness resulted in Erica getting a new dance partner but this did not take away from her performance, which stunned judges and won the heart of the audience due to its political message.

Erica danced a contemporary ballroom to Andra Day’s Rise Up and dedicated her performance to Denys and his family in his native Ukraine.

“This is a dance that I feel means a lot to the both of us”, Erica told viewers. “You know it's not only me telling my story and my struggles that I've been through. This is all about him (Denys) and his journey, all in one dance.”

Before he fell ill, Denys told the TV cameras of his struggle with watching his homeland fall under attack by Russia.

The dancer said it is “really hard for me and tough for my country, for Ukraine, for my parents, for my friends”.

“I must be strong”, he added.

However, shortly after, the dancer tested positive for Covid.

After her performance shot her to the top of the chart, Erica told viewers she dedicated the dance to “Denys, to all his family and friends in Ukraine”.