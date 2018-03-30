Style Celebrity News

Arnold Schwarzenegger stable after heart surgery

The 70-year-old former California governor had a scheduled procedure to replace a pulmonic valve on Thursday.

By Associated Press reporter

Arnold Schwarzenegger is recovering in a Los Angeles hospital after undergoing heart surgery.

The 70-year-old former California governor had a scheduled procedure to replace a pulmonic valve on Thursday, according to his spokesman.

On Friday he was said to be in a stable condition.

Schwarzenegger was a bodybuilding star before turning to movies. His career as an action hero took off with the box-office hit “Conan the Barbarian” in 1982.

His role in “The Terminator” in 1984 propelled him into box-office superstardom.

He served as governor of California from 2003 to 2011.

He had surgery in 1997 to replace the same heart valve, while a motorcycle crash in 2001 left him with several broken ribs.

He also had a hip replaced and had rotator cuff surgery in 2003.

