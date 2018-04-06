Style Celebrity News

Arnold Schwarzenegger out of hospital after heart procedure

The 70-year-old Terminator actor and former California governor is ‘home and doing incredibly well’.

Schwarzenegger underwent a scheduled procedure March 29 (Anthony Devlin/PA)
By Associated Press reporter

Arnold Schwarzenegger has left hospital after a heart procedure, his spokesman said.

The spokesman, Daniel Ketchell, said in an email the 70-year-old Terminator actor and former California governor is “home and doing incredibly well”.

Schwarzenegger underwent a scheduled procedure March 29. A pulmonic valve originally installed in 1997 for a congenital heart defect had to be replaced.

He has been tweeting from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for several days.

On Monday he wrote: “It’s true: I’m back! I went to sleep expecting to wake up with a small incision and woke up with a big one — but guess what? I woke up, and that’s something to be thankful for.”

