Ariana Grande touches down in Dublin - and goes vintage shopping in Temple Bar

The Thank You, Next singer (26) is performing for more than 30,000 fans at the 3Arena over the course of three nights. And she discreetly flew into the capital on Friday morning to enjoy a mini-break during her European tour. And she followed in the footsteps of Britney Spears' affinity for Brown Thomas and Beyoncé's much-heralded visit to River Island, by making the most of Dublin's plethora of shopping opportunities by visiting Temple Bar.

Ariana was pictured in Tola Vintage, an independent vintage boutique which specialises in previously oved pieces by high-end designers and the stock on its website, featuring high-waisted mom jeans by Armani and |Roberto Cavalli perfectly fit her normcore aesthetic. The store was closed briefly especially for her visit and while she happily engaged with the growing crowd of fans outside the store, she made her way into a van waiting for her curbside.

Dressed in a pair of mauve thigh high boots and an oversized sweatshirt, she was toting shopping bags from Tola and clutching a coffee from Starbucks.

