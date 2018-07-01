Aoibhín Garrihy shares adorable 'first family photo' with husband John and newborn daughter

Aoibhín Garrihy has shared an adorable family with her husband John and their newborn daughter Hanorah.

Aoibhín Garrihy has shared an adorable family with her husband John and their newborn daughter Hanorah.

The couple beamed as they posed with their firstborn child at the Armada Spanish Point Hotel in Co Clare, which John owns.

Former Fair City actress Aoibhín (31) and Hanorah wore sweet matching purple and white striped dressed for the occasions.

She captioned the photo: "First family photo and she stole my look and wore it better!!

Girl Talk 💕 #mysquad A post shared by Aoibhín Garrihy (@aoibhingarrihy) on Jun 30, 2018 at 4:05am PDT

"Hanorah fell in love with all the views at the @armadaspanishpoint today when she visited her dad at work... but we’re up and out!"

The Dancing With The Stars contestant as been busy keeping followers updated as she adjusts to her first few days as a mother and thanked the staff at University Hospital Galway for their work during her labour.

"To say the entire team at University Hospital Galway were incredible is a massive understatement and I can't thank them enough for ensuring this smile only disappeared for a few short hours that day," Aoibhin wrote, adding that she had to buy herself a small fan to get her though delivery during the heatwave.

Her husband of two years John praised his wife for being "cool, calm and collected", adding: "It all got pretty mental soon after though.

"The reward at the end - our beautiful baby girl, Hanorah Burke. All going great today and what an incredible experience. Never going to complain of aches, pains or the man flu again!"

Garrihy was busy just a few hours before she welcomed the baby as she was taking part in a photocall in Kerry promoting her role as best dressed judge at the upcoming Listowel Races in the hours before.

Online Editors