Aoibhinn Ní Shúilleabháin thanks 'wonderful' staff as she welcomes baby boy

RTÉ presenter Aoibhinn Ní Shúilleabháin has praised staff at the National Maternity Hospital following the birth of her second son last week.

The former Rose of Tralee winner took to Twitter to announce the birth and to thank the hospital staff for their care.

"I want to thank all the wonderful staff, particularly the midwives who helped deliver our second son this time last week," she said.

"Very grateful to have such wonderful care in the hospital and at home with community midwives.

"Immense respect & gratitude for the work you do.

"Pregnancy and having a new baby is a lot trickier with all of the pandemic restrictions, so I hope new moms (particularly first time moms) are accessing all the supports virtually and otherwise."

Ní Shúilleabháin has a son called Naoise Garcia with her husband, photographer Carlos Diaz.

She announced that she was expecting her second child while promoting her upcoming six-part science series on RTÉ One, 10 Things to Know About, noting she was "very happy to be filming while six months pregnant".

Earlier this year Aoibhinn spoke of the harassment ordeal she endured at the hands of a colleague at University College Dublin (UCD), where she is a lecturer in mathematics and statistics.

She subsequently revealed how she was afraid of being alone on campus and almost gave up her successful academic career after being repeatedly harassed by a fellow professor for two years.

UCD professor Hans-Benjamin Braun (58), was charged for a campaign of harassment between May 2015 and July 2017. He was barred from contacting her for five years.

