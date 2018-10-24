Aoibhinn Ní Shúilleabháin debuts blossoming baby bump in elegant style

Aoibhinn Ní Shúilleabháin, one of the most private celebrities in Ireland, announced her pregnancy in typical fashion - by showing that it's business as usual.

The former RTE star (35) has long been off the small screen, but remains one of the most well-known names in showbiz, thanks in equal parts to her talent, her former high profile relationship and her signature aloofness in public life. Weeks after her pregnancy was announced by a newspaper, quoting a source, she ignored the reports and instead showcased her blossoming baby bump during her MC duties at The Gloss Magazine's Look the Business event, in association with Vodafone, on Tuesday night.

The UCD maths professor quipped about her changing shape during her role as host, joking that she wasn't as good at bending down anymore when she dropped a cue card. It's been an especially joyful two years for Aoibhinn, who wed photographer Carlos Diaz in a surprise ceremony last year and is due to give birth to their first child in 2019.

Academic and TV presenter Aoibhinn Ní Shúilleabháin pictured with her new husband after their wedding last weekend

The happy couple wed in a small ceremony with just 70 guests in Dublin city centre in August of last year and she thanked her guests for making the couple's day particularly special.

"Thank you to our beautiful friends and family who made our wedding so special," she wrote on social media. "We had an absolute ball sharing our vows to each other with you... Here's to continuing to share the love."

Earlier this month, when it was reported that she's expecting, her ex-boyfriend Ryan Tubridy, whom she dated for five years before splitting in 2014, was asked about the baby news, to which he tactfully responded: "I only wish everyone well."

Online Editors