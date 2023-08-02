Antony Costa joins cast of Mamma Mia! The Party playing at the O2 London

Antony Costa in the Nikos Taverna at Mamma Mia! The Party coming to the O2 (Mamma Mia! The Party/PA)

Antony Costa of British boy band Blue has joined the new cast of Mamma Mia! The Party coming to London’s O2 at the end of the month.

Costa, 42, will star in the role of Nikos who co-runs Nikos Taverna on the Greek Island of Skopelos, where most of the exteriors for Mamma Mia! the movie were shot.

The theatrical dining experience has been created by Abba’s own Bjorn Ulvaeus and the English book was written by comedian Sandi Toksvig.

Speaking on the production, Costa said: “I am thrilled to have been given such a unique opportunity to be a part of Mamma Mia! The Party.

Antony Costa has joined the cast of Mamma Mia! The Party (PA Archive/ Ian West)

“Being a massive Abba fan myself, I cannot wait to get stuck into such a fun project and immerse myself into the world that Bjorn Ulvaeus and Sandi Toksvig have so masterfully crafted. See you in the taverna.”

The show is filled with singing and dancing and takes place over the course of four hours, culminating in a 1970s disco where audience members are encouraged to sing along to Abba’s greatest hits.

Costa will be joined by performers that include Rosemary Annabella Nkrumah from Harry Potter And The Cursed Child and Jacob Dachtler from Halls The Musical.

During the production, a four-course feast will be served that incorporates traditional dishes, including a classic Greek salad.

Bjorn Ulvaeus from ABBA (PA Wire/Yui Mok)

Costa has theatrical credits which include roles in West End show Blood Brothers and the touring UK production of Rock Of Ages.

He joined the boyband Blue, with members Lee Ryan, Simon Webbe and Duncan James, in 2000 and the group recently played arenas across the UK during their 2022 tour.

Mamma Mia! The Party originally opened in Stockholm in January 2016 and next year marks the 50th anniversary of Abba’s winning performance of Waterloo at the 1974 Eurovision Song Contest.

The production is running from August 31 until March 2 2024 at The O2 London arena with tickets including admission, a four-course set meal and a welcome drink.