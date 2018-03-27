Ant McPartlin's wife in 'two years of hell' before splitting with troubled tv star

Ant McPartlin's estranged wife Lisa Armstrong has reportedly been through "two years of hell" in the run up to their marriage split.

The makeup artist (42) who has worked on Strictly Come Dancing, reportedly told friends she tried to help her husband in his recovery as she battled alcoholism and drug dependency after a knee operation last year, but their marriage was beyond repair.

Last week, Ant checked himself back into rehab after he was arrested for drink driving. "Lisa has told me she’s been through hell for the last two years," an insider told the Mail on Sunday.

Ant McPartlin and wife Lisa Armstrong after the wedding of Declan Donnelly and Ali Astall, at St Michael's Church, Elswick, Newcastle. Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

"She wasn’t sure if her marriage would survive, but she stood by him to try to save him. It has been so hard for her. Ant has been in such a bad way that she often feared the situation was untenable." After 11 years of marriage, Armstrong is said to still care for her husband and is hopeful for his recovery, but this break-up was a long time coming.

"It is a very difficult time for Lisa, but this has been going on for a while. She could see two years ago that Ant was down and things were beginning to get difficult for him," the source added. "She loved him deeply and wanted to get him better, but she was open with her friends that she didn't see how the marriage could survive."

TV presenters Ant and Dec and their wives Lisa Armstrong and Ali Astall arrive at Buckingham Palace, where the pair will be awarded OBEs by the Prince of Wales at an Investiture ceremony on January 27, 2017in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

In August, Ant told the Sun on Sunday he hid pills in different places around the house to avoid detection, adding that it "sends you crazy". "I was at the point where anything - prescription drugs, non-prescription drugs - I would take," he said. "And take them with alcohol, which is ridiculous. The doctors told me, 'You could have killed yourself'."

