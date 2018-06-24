Ant McPartlin's new girlfriend Anne-Marie Corbett was reportedly in charge of organising his 10-year wedding anniversary celebration.

The I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! presenter announced he was divorcing make-up artist Lisa Armstrong, his wife of 11 years, in January, and on Sunday it emerged that the troubled TV star had found love with his personal assistant Anne-Marie Corbett.

And according to editors at The Mirror, the PA organised entertainment and refreshments for the estranged couple's landmark celebration in 2016. "Lisa is absolutely furious she let Anne-Marie into their life, her home - and even allowed her to help them with such a special occasion celebrating their love," a source revealed.

Anne-Marie, who has been slammed by Lisa on social media for "breaking" the girl code by romancing the TV host, was in charge of inviting the couple's family and friends to the celebrations which took place in Portugal. "How things have changed. She is in bits," the insider added.

The reports come amid claims Ant and Lisa had an explosive row about their dog Hurley hours before his drink-drive arrest in March. The alleged relationship between Ant and Anne-Marie, who appeared in a 2017 social media picture with Lisa, was first reported by The Sun on Sunday who obtained pictures of them walking his dog in the park.

According to a source, a romance blossomed between them after she supported him through his personal troubles. He was fined £86,000 and banned from driving for 20 months, which can be reduced to five after a course, after pleading guilty to driving over the limit and causing a crash. "He's had a tough time of it, but Anne-Marie has put a smile back on his face again. She has been his rock," a source divulged.

Online Editors