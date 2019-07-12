Ant McPartlin takes breaks from filming with Dec to visit cousins in Cork

British TV stars Ant and Dec made an unscheduled appearance in an Irish town - to catch up with Ant's distant Irish relatives.

The duo were in Ireland filming for their latest UK series. But they took time out of their busy schedule to visit Fermoy in north Cork - and caught up with his distant Irish cousin, Suzanne Coady.

The TV stars spent time at Rathcarraig, an estate in the River Blackwater town - and soon the entire neighbourhood were enjoying selfies, autographs and a chat with Ant and Dec.

Best of all, the sun was shining as the two celebrities happily mingled with locals.

Amongst those who got to meet the multi-award winning UK TV stars was Sabrina Higgins and Frank O'Halloran's nieces and nephews, Charlotte and Jay Dillon.

"They were really lovely - they took time to chat to everyone," Frank said.

"I was very impressed by how genuinely nice they were. It is easy to see how they are amongst the best loved stars in the UK. They just couldn't have been more pleasant to everyone."

Online Editors