Ant McPartlin breaks down in tears on the first episode of Britain's Got Talent.

Ant McPartlin reduced to tears in first episode of Britain's Got Talent over magician's story of IVF battle

The troubled TV star has stepped down from his TV commitments in recent weeks following his arrest and charge fro drink driving last month. He had spent time in rehab last year for addictions to painkillers and alcohol.

The audition scenes for tonight's first episode of Britain's Got Talent were filmed in January. In the episode Ant becomes emotional over the story of magician Mark Spellman, who reveals that he and his wife have struggled to conceive via IVF.

Marc (46) from north London performs a mind-reading routine for the judges. During his routine he introduces a video of his daughter and wife and reveals that they became pregnant after five years of IVF. However, he also reveals that his wife was then diagnosed with cancer during her pregnancy and received chemotherapy, which their daughter survived.

Marc Spellman performing his routine on Britain's Got Talent, TV3 8pm. PIC: Tom Dymond

“That’s amazing!” says Ant from his position at the side of the stage. "I can’t stop the tears from falling.” Ant has previously spoken about his own fertility issues with wife Lisa Armstrong. The couple recently revealed they have split and will divorce after 11 years of marriage.

The live stages of Britain's Got Talent will go ahead with Ant's co-host Declan Donnelly holding the fort alone. Britain’s Got Talent stars on ITV and TV3 tonight at 8pm.

Online Editors