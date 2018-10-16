Ant McPartlin and Lisa Armstrong were granted a divorce in less than 30 seconds.

Ant McPartlin and Lisa Armstrong were granted a divorce in less than 30 seconds.

Ant McPartlin and wife Lisa Armstrong granted divorce in seconds on grounds of his 'unreasonable behaviour'

Judge Alun Jenkins gave the 'Saturday Night Takeaway' co-host - who has taken time out of the spotlight in recent months following a drink-driving conviction - and the 'Strictly Come Dancing' make-up artist a decree nisi at London's Central Family Court earlier today.

The divorce will be finalised in six weeks with a decree absolute confirming the end of the pair's marriage should there be no formal objections.

Ant and Lisa - who met at a Newcastle roadshow in 1990 - confirmed their break-up in January after being married for 11 years, and together for 24 years.

Ant McPartlin and Lisa Armstrong at the Ant McPartlin and Lisa Armstrong Wedding at St. Nicholas Church Taplow in Taplow. (Photo by Chris Uncle/FilmMagic)

A rep for the 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' co-host said at the time: "In response to the recent speculation in the media, Ant is very sad to announce that, after 11 years, he is ending his marriage to Lisa McPartlin.

"Ant asks for privacy at this difficult time, for both himself, Lisa and their immediate families."

Ant went to rehab in 2017 due to a painkillers addiction, and he returned to a private facility this year after pleading guilty to drink-driving.

In August, the TV presenter confirmed he will not present 'I'm A Celebrity' alongside his sidekick Declan Donnelly later this year.

He said in a statement: "My recovery is going very well and for that to continue having spoken to Dec and ITV, I have made the decision to take the rest of the year off.

"I'd like to thank both Dec and ITV for their continued support and I look forward to getting back to work in the new year."

Ant McPartlin and Lisa Armstrong split

Dec added: "Whilst I am obviously sad at the thought of being without my best friend in Australia this year, I am proud of the work Ant has been doing privately and I am fully supportive of his decision.

"I'm looking forward to us both being reunited on screen in 2019."

Holly Willoughby will replace Ant on the Australian jungle-based show.

Online Editors