Ant-Man actor Jonathan Majors arrested on suspicion of assault in New York

New York City police said the actor was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old woman.

Jonathan Majors was arrested on Saturday, March 25, in New York on charges of strangulation, assault and harassment after a domestic dispute, authorities said (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/PA) Expand

Close

By Associated Press Reporters

Actor Jonathan Majors was arrested on Saturday in New York on suspicion of strangulation, assault and harassment.

New York City police said that Majors, star of the recently released Creed III and Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old woman.

