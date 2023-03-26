Ant-Man actor Jonathan Majors arrested on suspicion of assault in New York

Actor Jonathan Majors was arrested on Saturday in New York on suspicion of strangulation, assault and harassment.

New York City police said that Majors, star of the recently released Creed III and Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old woman.

Police responded around 11am to a 911 call from an apartment in the Manhattan neighbourhood of Chelsea.

“The victim informed police she was assaulted,” a spokesperson for the NYPD said in a statement.

“Officers placed the 33-year-old male into custody without incident. The victim sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in a stable condition.”

Majors was no longer in police custody as of Saturday night, the NYPD spokesperson confirmed to The Associated Press.

A representative for Majors denied any wrongdoing by the actor.

“He has done nothing wrong,” said the representative. “We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up.”

Majors is one of the fastest rising stars in Hollywood. After breaking through in 2019’s The Last Black Man In San Francisco, Majors has starred in Da 5 Bloods, The Harder They Fall and last year’s Devotion.

He also stars in the recent Sundance Film Festival entry Magazine Dreams, which Searchlight Pictures is to release in December.