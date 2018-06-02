Anne Hathaway was among the celebrities to support the #WearOrange movement in a stand against gun violence.

Anne Hathaway among stars to support #WearOrange in stand against gun violence

June 1 marked National Gun Violence Awareness Day and the start of this year’s Wear Orange Weekend, which began in memory of a 15-year-old girl shot and killed in Chicago in 2013.

Hadiya Pendleton was gunned down a week after performing at Barack Obama’s second inaugural parade. This year, Hathaway posted a picture to Instagram to lend her support to the movement.

She added: I know Hollywood plays a part in the glamorization of guns, and that is something I am dealing with in recognition that change begins from within. “I would humbly like to remind everyone that movies are not real life, and the people who can’t tell the different are exactly the people adequate mental health screening would help prevent from getting a gun. I also want to thank all the responsible gun owners who do not feel threatened by the call for common sense gun laws.”

Press Association