Anne Doyle goes hell for leather in rare public appearance: see all the pictures from this VIP party

Independent.ie

RTE legend Anne Doyle showed she can't be pigeonholed with her personal style in what is becoming an increasingly rare public appearance.

https://www.independent.ie/style/celebrity/celebrity-news/anne-doyle-goes-hell-for-leather-in-rare-public-appearance-see-all-the-pictures-from-this-vip-party-36826277.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article36826157.ece/25cf2/AUTOCROP/h342/xAnne%20Doyle.jpg