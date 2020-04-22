Anna Wintour says fashion industry must ‘rethink’ its values post-coronavirus

Vogue editor-in-chief Dame Anna Wintour has said that the fashion industry needs to “rethink” what it stands for once the coronavirus pandemic has passed.

She told supermodel Naomi Campbell during an interview on her YouTube programme No Filter With Naomi that she thinks people’s values “are really going to have shifted” because of the crisis.

Dame Anna, 70, added that the amount of waste and excess in the industry will need to be reconsidered as a result of Covid-19.

She said: “I feel very strongly that when we come out at the other end – which we will do – that people’s values are really going to have shifted.

“I think it’s an opportunity for all of us to look at our industry and to look at our lives, and to rethink our values, and to really think about the waste, and the amount of money, and consumption, and excess – and I obviously include myself in this – that we have all indulged in and how we really need to rethink what this industry stands for.”

Dame Anna said that there will need to be “more of an emphasis on sustainability” and “more of an emphasis on luxury, on creativity, on craft”.

She added: “We need to celebrate the art of fashion, and the design of fashion.”

The industry needs to “slow down” and for people to “enjoy it much more” without always be looking for the next new thing, Dame Anna said.

“There isn’t any time to just look and think, and enjoy it,” she said.

PA Media