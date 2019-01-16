Style Celebrity News

Wednesday 16 January 2019

Anna Faris offers to officiate at ex-husband Chris Pratt's wedding

He is engaged to Katherine Schwarzenegger after seven months of dating

Chris Pratt announced his engagement to Katherine Schwarzenegger, left, and with ex-wife Anna Faris, right
Chris Pratt announced his engagement to Katherine Schwarzenegger, left, and with ex-wife Anna Faris, right
Chris Pratt and Anna Faris have finalised their divorce and agreed joint custody of their son (Ian West/PA)
Chris Pratt announced his engagement to Katherine Schwarzenegger on Instagram.
Chris Pratt and fiancée Katherine Schwarzenegger. Picture: Instagram
Actors Chris Pratt (L) and Anna Faris attend the 4th Annual NFL Honors at Phoenix Convention Center on January 31, 2015 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

Keiran Southern, Press Association Los Angeles Correspondent

Anna Faris has offered to officiate at ex-husband Chris Pratt’s wedding with Katherine Schwarzenegger.

Jurassic World star Pratt popped the question to Schwarzenegger on Sunday after less than a year of dating.

He was previously married to Scary Movie actress Faris for nine years and the couple have a six-year-old son, Jack.

During her Anna Faris Is Unqualified podcast, the host revealed her ex-husband broke the news to her the morning after getting down on one knee.

Chris Pratt and fiancée Katherine Schwarzenegger. Picture: Instagram
Chris Pratt and fiancée Katherine Schwarzenegger. Picture: Instagram

She said: “Chris texted me this morning and he was like, you know, ‘I proposed to Katherine last night’. I was like ‘Ah! That’s amazing’.

“And I texted him back, ‘Just want to remind you, I’m an ordained minister’.”

Faris, 42, joked that she is “not very good” at officiating weddings. She said she knew “sweet Chris” was ready to propose, adding: “I love her, and I love him, and I’m just so happy that they found each other.”

Faris and Pratt finalised their divorce in November. Pratt confirmed he was dating 29-year-old Schwarzenegger, the daughter of politician and actor Arnold, last month.

Announcing their engagement, the 39-year-old posted a picture of he and his new fiancee embracing, with her diamond ring on show.

He captioned the post: “Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes!

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris have finalised their divorce and agreed joint custody of their son (Ian West/PA)
Chris Pratt and Anna Faris have finalised their divorce and agreed joint custody of their son (Ian West/PA)

“I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!”

Press Association

Related Content

Style Newsletter

Stay on top of the latest fashion, beauty and celeb gossip in our Style newsletter.

Independent Style

Also in this section