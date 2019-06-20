Oscar-winning actress Anjelica Huston has revealed how she once lost her heart in Dublin to a mystery man.

Anjelica Huston: 'I lost my heart to a man in Dublin...one of the greatest cities'

The Prizzi’s Honour actress also recalled her idyllic summer holidays in the west of Ireland, where she grew up with her director father John Huston.

Huston, who now lives in a ranch in California, told Conde Nast Traveller how she fondly remembers a love affair in the Irish capital.

“[I lost my heart] in Dublin, to someone who will remain anonymous, in one of the greatest cities,” she said.

The actress (67) also revealed that her favourite view in the world is the breathtaking vista over the Cliffs of Moher.

“[The view] is an old and sentimental one: the Cliffs of Moher off Co Clare in Ireland, where I grew up,” she said. “I remember seeing a school of dolphins out to sea, with nothing else in sight.

Angelica Huston at Jasmine Guinness' wedding in Leixlip in 2006

“We’d make picnics and load extending ladders into the station wagon so we could get into Martello towers all around. We used to climb inside and find things like cannon balls – it was still a place you could discover treasure.”

One of her clearest childhood memories is also linked to the Irish coast.

“I [remember] going out to sea from Galway with Lord Peter Patrick Hemphill, who captained his own boat,” she said. “We’d go to Aran Islands and Bird Island, a little spot with birds at all stages of Darwinian growth. The sea was rather tumultuous.”

But there were downsides to her marine adventures.

“There was no bathroom on the Irish fishing boat [which was] not so great,” she said.

The Hollywood star said she also remembers being taken from her Irish home to Claridge’s in London by her father in a memorable day for her sixth birthday.

“One of my earliest memories is having my sixth birthday there. I got a whole crate of mangoes,” she said.

She said her home now is her ranch in Three Rivers, in the north of Los Angeles, where she keeps horses, goats, pigs and chickens.

Herald