Angelina Jolie has reportedly been ordered to allow Brad Pitt to spend more time with their children.

Angelina Jolie 'ordered to allow Brad Pitt to spend more time with their children or risk losing primary custody'

The 43-year-old actress currently has primary custody over the six children - Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and nine-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne - she has with her estranged husband Brad, but according to new court papers, she could lose that custody arrangement the ‘Fight Club’ star doesn’t spend more time with his brood.

According to People, a judge in the couple’s divorce case has determined that the children “not having a relationship with their father is harmful to them,” and said “it is critical that each of them have a healthy and strong relationship with their father and mother.” The judge also allegedly ordered the ‘Maleficent’ star to arrange a phone call with the children and their doctors to explain that “the court has determined that each of them are safe with their father,” after the 54-year-old actor was accused of child abuse in 2016 - of which he was eventually cleared.

In the papers, the court has outlined a summer schedule which details how often Brad should see his brood over the coming months. The schedule involves each child except for Maddox, who is being allowed to make his own choices because he is older. The ‘Fury’ actor is set to spend time with his kids June 8 to June 17 for four hours per day while he stays in London, where Angelina currently rents a house.

During this time, Brad is required to designate one or two of the children to spend time with at a time, and must spend time with each child at least twice. Brad then gets custody again for 10 hours per day from June 27 through July 1, before getting all his children for four consecutive days between July 8 and July 14.

From July 21 through July 29, Brad will then get custody of his brood whilst in California, and the court has put Angelina in charge of making sure they travel to Los Angeles, whilst Brad is responsible for their journey back to London again. Court papers state: “If the minor children remain closed down to their father and depending on the circumstances surrounding this condition, it may result in a reduction of the time they spend with [Jolie] and may result in the Court ordering primary physical custody to [Pitt].”

