Angelina Jolie oozes Old Hollyood glamour and brings son Pax (14) as Golden Globes date

The mother-of-six was joined by the 14-year-old at Sunday night's ceremony, celebrating her directing work in Netflix film First They Killed My Father, which was filmed in Pax's native Cambodia, and nominated for Best Foreign Language Film. She was also accompanied by author Loung Ung, who wrote the book the film was based on.

Jolie (42) was one of the best dressed of the night in a feathered, chiffon gown with semi-sheer overlay by Atelier Versace, adhering to the night's unofficial all black dress code to support women experiencing sexual harassment and assault, while Pax complemented his tuxedo with a Time's Up pin.

Time's Up is an organisation set up by some of Hollywood's most powerful women, raising funds for a legal defence fund to support women with less access to media.