Style Celebrity News

Monday 8 January 2018

Angelina Jolie oozes Old Hollyood glamour and brings son Pax (14) as Golden Globes date

Angelina Jolie at the 75th Golden Globe Awards. Picture: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Angelina Jolie at the 75th Golden Globe Awards. Picture: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Pax Jolie-Pitt (R), Angelina Jolie (C), activist Loung Ung (2L), and filmmaker Rithy Panh arrive for the 75th Golden Globe Awards on January 7, 2018, in Beverly Hills, California. / AFP PHOTO / VALERIE MACONVALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
Angelina Jolie at the 75th Golden Globe Awards. Picture: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Angelina Jolie at the 75th Golden Globe Awards. Picture: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Angelina Jolie at the 75th Golden Globe Awards. Picture: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Angelina Jolie attends The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Angelina Jolie attends The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
Carol Burnett, Jennifer Aniston, presenters at the 75th Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S. January 7, 2018
Angelina Jolie arrives for the 75th Golden Globe Awards on January 7, 2018, in Beverly Hills, California. / AFP PHOTO / VALERIE MACONVALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
Caitlin McBride

Caitlin McBride

Angelina Jolie beamed with pride as she walked the red carpet at last night's Golden Globes with her teenage son Pax.

The mother-of-six was joined by the 14-year-old at Sunday night's ceremony, celebrating her directing work in Netflix film First They Killed My Father, which was filmed in Pax's native Cambodia, and nominated for Best Foreign Language Film. She was also accompanied by author Loung Ung, who wrote the book the film was based on.

Angelina Jolie at the 75th Golden Globe Awards. Picture: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Angelina Jolie at the 75th Golden Globe Awards. Picture: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Jolie (42) was one of the best dressed of the night in a feathered, chiffon gown with semi-sheer overlay by Atelier Versace, adhering to the night's unofficial all black dress code to support women experiencing sexual harassment and assault, while Pax complemented his tuxedo with a Time's Up pin.

Time's Up is an organisation set up by some of Hollywood's most powerful women, raising funds for a legal defence fund to support women with less access to media.

Both Jolie and Jennifer Aniston, who were both married to actor Brad Pitt, were presenting awards at last night's ceremony, although Aniston avoided walking the red carpet.

Carol Burnett, Jennifer Aniston, presenters at the 75th Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S. January 7, 2018
Carol Burnett, Jennifer Aniston, presenters at the 75th Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S. January 7, 2018

Online Editors

Promoted Links

Related Content

Style Newsletter

Stay on top of the latest fashion, beauty and celeb gossip in our Style newsletter.

Promoted Links

Independent Style

Also in this section