Angelina Jolie: Having a mind on fire is sexy

Angelina Jolie says she finds “intellect” most attractive and that having “a mind on fire” is “sexy”.

The actress, 42, split from actor Brad Pitt after a long relationship and two years of marriage in 2016.

Jolie told InStyle magazine she had always been “drawn to people who are unique” and “different”. She said: “Intellect is the most beautiful. When you see somebody who has a mind on fire, that’s sexy.”

And she added: “There’s nothing you could… put on your face to cover up if your mind is blank and your heart is dark.” Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie (Justin Tallis/PA) The mother-of-six also warned that social media was making people feel that they cannot be different.

“Decades ago, to be different was actually the thing you wanted,” Jolie said. “Now I think it seems to be more desired to be with the masses… “My children don’t really do a lot of social media. I’m hoping they’ll have room to figure out what they like before they’re told by a bunch of other people what they should like or how they’re being perceived.”

Jolie also told InStyle that she embraces ageing, saying: “I love it because it means I’m alive”.

