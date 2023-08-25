Andy Taylor reveals prostate cancer is asymptomatic after palliative diagnosis

Duran Duran’s Andy Taylor has revealed that his prostate cancer is “asymptomatic” following him being classified previously as needing “palliative, end-of-life care”.

The 62-year-old guitarist had been diagnosed in 2018 with stage-four prostate cancer and is next month releasing his first solo album, Man’s A Wolf To Man, in decades.

Taylor had brought out the records Dangerous in 1990 and Thunder in 1987.

Following him being unable to join the rest of Duran Duran when they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame last year, Taylor spoke to a doctor who told him that there was a treatment for him that was targeted to see only cancer cells.

He told The Times he had been given a round of the medical intervention, which sees radioactive chemicals given intravenously, by scientist Christopher Evans, who he called the “Elon Musk of cancer”.

According to the paper, he is “radioactive for several days” and is unable to sleep in the same room as someone else.

Taylor said: “I was classified as palliative, end-of-life care … and now I’m not; I’m asymptomatic.”

His bandmates – singer Simon Le Bon, keyboardist Nick Rhodes, bassist John Taylor and drummer Roger Taylor – were told about his diagnosis in a letter, which they read out to the audience at the Hall of Fame ceremony at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles (formerly called the Microsoft Theatre).

Taylor said: “It takes someone with a very special quality from their heart to do that and not drop a word. People don’t realise he’s actually quite a classy guy.”

Duran Duran at the British Summer Time festival in Hyde Park, London last year (Ian West/PA)

When asked about returning to Duran Duran, he also said: “No, I’m not going to rejoin the band … I would not say no to (part time for) the opportunity, particularly for the fans, but as I keep reminding people, you have to be asked.”

After forming in Birmingham in 1978, Duran Duran were one of the biggest acts of the 1980s, with hits including Rio, The Wild Boys and Bond theme A View To A Kill.

The group released their 15th studio album, Future Past, in 2021 and are currently touring North America with special guests Nile Rodgers and Chic, and Bastille.