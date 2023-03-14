| 3.4°C Dublin

Andrey Kurkov and Maryse Conde on International Booker Prize list

The International Booker Prize is awarded every year to a translated work of fiction published in the UK or Ireland.

Author Andrey Kurkov (Alamy/PA) Expand

By Jill Lawless, Associated Press

Ukrainian novelist Andrey Kurkov and acclaimed Guadeloupe-born writer Maryse Conde are among 13 contenders announced for the International Booker Prize for translated fiction.

Kurkov, 61, who has written widely for western publications on Russia’s invasion of his country, is nominated for Jimi Hendrix Live In Lviv, a darkly comic portrait of life in the western Ukraine city.

