Andrew Porter announces engagement to partner Elaine Sutton

Andrew Porter and his new fiancée Elaine Sutton (Photo via @andrewporter___/Instagram)

Leinster and Ireland rugby star Andrew Porter has asked his long-term girlfriend, Elaine Sutton, to marry him.

The pair, who have been dating for more than four years, are currently soaking up the sun in Nice, France on a romantic holiday together.

British and Irish Lions prop Porter announced that he popped the question to the love of his life on Saturday with a sweet Instagram post.

Read More

Sharing a photo of the pair sitting on a sun lounger as Elaine showed off her new rock, he said: “23. 7. 2022. I love you @elainecsutton”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

A host of Porter’s teammates flocked to the comments section to congratulate the happy couple on their engagement.

Leinster flanker Josh van der Flier wrote: “Incredible news!! Congrats guys!” while Ulster forward Jordi Murphy said: “Congrats guys”.

Connacht centre Bundee Aki added: “Congratulations Big man” and retired flanker Sean O’Brien chimed in, saying: “Congratulations guys”.

Video of the Day

Elaine shared a similar post to her new fiancé’s over on her own profile, where she gushed that she finally gets to marry her “best friend” after several years together.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

She shared some photos of the pair holding hands shortly after Andrew proposed, as well as a close-up snap of the stunning diamond ring.

“I get to marry my best friend!!! Easiest yes ever. 23.07.2022,” she said.

The pair currently live together and share a bulldog named Pablo.