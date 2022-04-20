‘And then there were three’: Vogue Williams gives birth to her third child with husband Spencer Matthews

Vogue Williams has announced that she has given birth to her third child.

The TV presenter shared the happy news on social media and revealed that she gave birth to a baby boy.

She said: “We are so happy to announce that our beautiful boy arrived safely on Monday evening. Bursting with love he is the perfect addition to our family.”

The businesswoman and her husband Spencer Matthews have two children together already, Theodore (3) and Gigi (1).

Matthews also shared the news to his Instagram account, saying: "And then there were three.”

A number of Irish celebrities took to the comment section to congratulate the couple.

TV presenter Angela Scanlon said: “AMAZING!!!!!! Congratulations lovely and all your gorgeous family.”

Business owner and Cork native Lisa Jordan also congratulated the pair, she said: “Huge congrats.”

The couple tied the knot in 2018 and announced the news of their third pregnancy last autumn, and shortly after revealed that they were having a baby boy. They have not yet revealed the name of her newborn son.

The podcast host previously spoke about expanding their family and said she wants her children to be “best mates”.

"Theodore and Gigi absolutely love each other, they're always playing together. My sister Amber is my best friend and I want the three of them to be best mates,” she told Hello Magazine.

Matthews added: “We're very fortunate to be so close and happy together and it's a special thing to be able to grow our family."