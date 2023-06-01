And Just Like That: Sex And The City’s Samantha is back (for one scene)

Kim Cattrall will appear in one scene of And Just Like That (Suzan Moore/PA)

Kim Cattrall will reportedly reprise her role of Samantha Jones for a one scene cameo in the Sex And The City spin-off And Just Like That.

The series, which sees Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis reprise their roles, has previously explained Cattrall’s absence by saying Samantha moved to London without warning and has become distant from her former friends.

According to industry publication Variety, her brief return will feature in the series two finale and will see her have a phone conversation with Parker’s character, Carrie Bradshaw.

Sarah Jessica Parker, left, and Kim Cattrall (Yui Mok/PA)

Cattrall reportedly shot her dialogue without speaking to or seeing the rest of the cast.

For years there have been reports of a real-life rift between Cattrall and Parker, with some concluding this influenced her departure from the franchise.

Patricia Field, the acclaimed costume designer who worked on Sex And The City but did not return for And Just Like That because she was working on Netflix hit Emily In Paris, dressed Cattrall for her scene, Variety reported.

In the first season of And Just Like That, Carrie contacted Samantha via text message, and in the finale, the two made a plan to see each other in order to mend fences.

Cattrall played PR executive Samantha for six series of Sex And The City, which ran from 1998 to 2004, as well as two feature films released in 2008 and 2010.

She was beloved by millions of fans for her sex-positive and ambitious ways but stepped away from playing the role when she was not happy with the script for a third film.

The second series of And Just Like That will be available on Sky Comedy and streaming service Now later this month.

A representative for Cattrall has been contacted for comment.