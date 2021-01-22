Amy Schumer, Sarah Jessica Parker and Ariana Grande share Bernie Sanders memes

Stars including Amy Schumer, Sarah Jessica Parker and Ariana Grande have shared memes of US politician Bernie Sanders inspired by his appearance at Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Images of the Vermont senator, who was dressed in relatively casual attire during Wednesday’s ceremony, have been widely shared on social media picturing him in unlikely settings.

Sanders wore a heavy winter coat and knitted mittens to the ceremony, which were made by a Vermont schoolteacher.

Comedian and actress Schumer shared a photoshopped image which showed the politician looking on during the birth of her son.

Alongside the image, she wrote: “Bernie has always been there for me our son and our greatest treasure.”

Actress Parker shared an image depicting Sanders alongside her and Sex And The City co-stars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis.

Alongside the image, she wrote: “Like a needle in a haystack.”

Singer Grande posted a picture of Sanders sat in a park among a flock of pigeons.

Actress Demi Moore posted an edited clip from the film Ghost, which she starred in.

In the video Patrick Swayze had been replaced by Mr Sanders, who had his arms wrapped around Moore as she moulded clay on a potter’s wheel.

Actress Eva Longoria also shared a photo which showed Sanders on the set of the hit series Desperate Housewives, which she starred in.

“Do you ever feel like someone is watching?” she wrote next to the photo, which showed Sanders sat on a doorstep.

PA Media