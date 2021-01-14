Amy Huberman’s joy as second season of her comedy launches overseas

It has been a good start to the year for Amy Huberman

The second season of the actress and writer’s show Finding Joy has launched this week in the UK, US and Canada.

Last month, Amy gave birth to her third child with husband Brian O’Driscoll.

Although it hit Irish screens back in the autumn, the second series of Finding Joy has just landed through Acorn TV in the US, UK and Canada.

Read More

The comedy programme sees Huberman star as Joy Morris, who has rediscovered herself by becoming a lifestyle vlogger.

“My other baby, Finding Joy series 2 has its due date today, whoop!” Huberman wrote on her Instagram.

“There she is now,” she wrote in a caption accompanying a trailer for the second season of the show.

Huberman and her husband, former rugby Ireland and Leinster rugby star Brian, welcomed their third child Ted O’Driscoll on December 28 last.

Sharing a snap of him carrying Ted into their home, O’Driscoll captioned it: “2020 was a bit crap but the end of it was aiiiiight!

"Ted O’Driscoll arrived on Dec 28th and he is deadly. His mum is a champion and his brother and sister are thrilled at having a new little bro.”

Amy and Brian, who have been married for more than 10 years, have two other children together, Sadie (7) and Billy (5).

With schools closed for the coming weeks, Amy is one of thousands of parents who will be trying her hand in home schooling her children.

Writing on Twitter, she joked that she was having issues with Maths and candidly wrote about the challenge in juggling two schoolchildren with a brand new baby.

“This teacher would like to apologize to her students for turning up late, in PJs, with a tiny v loud assistant in tow* and failing herself to be able to actually add two and two together.”

The actress later clarified that her tiny assistant was “the baby. Not the husband. Just to be clear”.

Read More

Online Editors