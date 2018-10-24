Style Celebrity News

Wednesday 24 October 2018

Amy Huberman unveils extended jewellery collection for Newbridge Silverware

Amy Huberman pictured at Newbridge Silverware for the launch of her extended jewellery line for the company Photography: Conor Healy / Picture It Photography
Amy Huberman pictured at Newbridge Silverware for the launch of her extended jewellery line for the company Photography: Conor Healy / Picture It Photography
The newly added items to the Collection by Amy Huberman will be available to purchase from the Newbridge Silverware Visitor Centre from 1 Photography: Conor Healy / Picture It Photography
Amy Huberman pictured at Newbridge Silverware for the launch of her extended jewellery line Photography: Conor Healy / Picture It Photography
Bairbre Power

Bairbre Power

ACTRESS, author, screen writer, shoe designer and jewellery queen.

Amy Huberman’s list of qualifications is certainly growing and today the busy mum-of-two unveiled six new gold-plated items in her Newbridge Silverware jewellery range, which was first launched in 2016.

All eyes were on her love birds coin pendant (€40) and the matching ring (€25).

In the same month as her new show, Finding Joy, achieved the highest-rating comedy debut of the year on RTÉ, Amy showcased a sun, moon and stars locket and matching bangle.

After editing the TV series, Amy revealed she plans to take a well deserved rest.

Online Editors

Style Newsletter

Stay on top of the latest fashion, beauty and celeb gossip in our Style newsletter.

Independent Style

Also in this section