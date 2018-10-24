Amy Huberman unveils extended jewellery collection for Newbridge Silverware

Amy Huberman’s list of qualifications is certainly growing and today the busy mum-of-two unveiled six new gold-plated items in her Newbridge Silverware jewellery range, which was first launched in 2016.

All eyes were on her love birds coin pendant (€40) and the matching ring (€25).

In the same month as her new show, Finding Joy, achieved the highest-rating comedy debut of the year on RTÉ, Amy showcased a sun, moon and stars locket and matching bangle.

After editing the TV series, Amy revealed she plans to take a well deserved rest.

Online Editors