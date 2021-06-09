Amy Huberman shares family staycation snaps from Wexford trip

Brian O'Driscoll and Amy Huberman spent their bank holiday weekend in Wexford along with their their children Sadie (8), Billy (6), and six-month-old baby Ted

Amy Huberman has shared some stunning snaps from a family staycation in Wexford.

The Finding Joy star made the most of the Bank Holiday weekend and the country’s reopening by heading down to Wexford with her rugby star husband Brian O’Driscoll and their children Sadie (8), Billy (6), and six-month-old baby Ted.

They also brought their family dog Phoebe along for the ride.

She took to Instagram to share some photographs from their holiday, including a hilarious snap of her trying to fold up an ever-difficult pop-up children’s tent as Brian laughed beside her on the beach.

Amy captioned the post: “No no guys I got this. Just proving you don’t need a combined undergraduate degree in engineering with a PHD in quantum physics to collapse, refold and pack away a pop up fold down mini sun tent yolk. Easy peasy. Done.”

The 42-year-old also met up with her friend Ingrid Hoey at the seaside, and the pair posed for a picture together on the sand.

“Yesterday we styled our outfits with some simple beachy waves,” Amy said as she posted a photo to her 448,000 followers.

She wore some sunglasses, white Birkenstocks, and a red and white gingham dress which was designed by Ingrid.

In another hilarious Instagram post, Amy proudly showed off her dress: “The face of a woman refusing to be held accountable for forgetting to pack almost ALL of the basic necessities needed for the entire family and the dog but managed to remember her Ravello dress designed by her gorgeous friend @ingridhoey with the fab @zoejordanstudio.”

While Amy was busy posing for Instagram photos, Brian got a workout in at Ballymoney Beach as he was tasked with dragging baby Ted’s buggy across the sand.