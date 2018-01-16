Amy Huberman lights up LA in colourful combination as she promotes RTE drama

Amy Huberman is representing Ireland in Los Angeles as she promotes her hit RTE drama.

Amy Huberman is representing Ireland in Los Angeles as she promotes her hit RTE drama.

The 36-year-old actress was joined by co-star Neil Morrissey at the 2018 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour where networks gather together star and producers of its programmes to discuss the season ahead. Huberman stars in legal drama Striking Out which is aired in the US through Acorn TV.

This year's line-up has included some of the biggest names in acting including Golden Globe winner Elisabeth Moss, Catherine Zeta Jones and Rose McGowan. The mother-of-two stunned in a white cotton top with peter pan collar and a printed skirt by Rixo London and wore her makeup characteristically dewy with her hair thrown up in a loose low bun. She is a regular visitor to the City of Angels, in particular during pilot season.

Amy Huberman of 'Striking Out' speaks onstage during the Acorn TV portion of the 2018 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 15, 2018 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Earlier this month, Huberman revealed she was devastated when her 'big break' in the US didn't come through and she was replaced after a pilot for Animal Practice was greenlit to air on US screens. It turned out to be a blessing in disguise and the show was short lived and cancelled before its first season finished. "I was really floored when I was dropped from the pilot show, Animal Practice, in LA," she told the RTE Guide.

"It could happen again in a year or two that I don’t get work, but that's okay too." She added that she has a glass half full type of person, but is keen to portray a more realistic view of her life to fans and followers.

"Nobody has it all and I wouldn’t want to portray my life as such either," she added. "I would say that I’m a positive person but nothing in life is perfect."

(L-R) Actors Neil Morrissey and Amy Huberman, and RLJ Entertainments Chief Content Officer for Acorn brands Mark Stevens of 'Striking Out' speak onstage during the Acorn TV portion of the 2018 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 15, 2018 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

