Amy Huberman calls in lawyers after being linked to beauty product 'scam'
AMY Huberman has warned fans she has been falsely linked to an online scam advertisement for an anti-ageing cream and has gone to her legal team for advice.
The actress took to social media to warn her followers that she was in no way linked to the product called ‘Dermavix’.
“There’s a scam appearing online on sites linking me to an anti-ageing ‘beauty cream’ and/or ‘makeup’, one called ‘Dermavix’,” she said. “It’s a complete scam and all articles relating to them fabricated so please ignore. Have legals on it.
“If they do pop up, if you could copy the link and DM them to me on Instagram so we can go about ridding them, we’d really appreciate it.”
The RTE star went on to discuss some of the claims the scammers are making.
“I think they were claiming you could get the skin of a toddler or some sort if you bought them.
Looks like it’s back to the drawing board for science then on that one,” she said. On its web page, which contains a purported review of the cream, Dermavix says its product “works to help you achieve a visibly younger looking appearance”.
The author of the web page says they “don’t have access to full Dermavix Cream ingredients list, but we imagine Dermavix works with a collagen-boosting formula”.
Readers are encouraged to wards a ‘Click Here’ button, which takes them to another page where they can fill out a form to purchase the product. Prices are listed for shipping and package protection, with the total coming to €6.90, with no price for the product itself listed.
Under ‘offer details’, Dermavix tells prospective customers they will be shipped a 30-day supply of the product.
However, if they feel the product is not for them, they must cancel within 14 days of purchase “to avoid enrolment in the Exclusive Dermavix Anti Aging auto-shipment program which sends you a one-month supply every 30 days, starting 14 days from shipment of the first bottle for €99.00 plus shipping and handling of €6.90”.
Amy is not the first Irish star to fall victim to a beauty scam - Presenter Miriam O’Callaghan confirmed she had nothing to do with a beauty product called ‘TryVix’ that was using her name to advertise its products.
