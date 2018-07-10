Amy Huberman, Brian O'Driscoll and Vicky Phelan among guests at garden party for Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Amy Huberman, Vicky Phelan and Barry Keoghan were among the guests at a garden party held to mark Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Irish visit this evening.

The newlyweds were given a warm welcome by the attendees at the event at Glencairn House in Dublin.

The 300 guest list included people from the worlds of arts, sport, culture and charities.

Artistic director of The Gate Selina Cartmell, director of the national gallery Seán Rainbird, enjoyed canapes on the sun drenched lawn alongside actress Caitriona Balfe, CervicalCheck campaigner Vicky Phelan.

Activist Sinead Burke, former Taoiseach Enda Kenny, former President Mary Robinson were all in attendance.

As were designer Orla Kiely, Brian O’Driscoll and Amy Huberman, Moe Dunford, Barry Keoghan, Evanna Lynch, Lisa McGee, Young Offender actor Alex Murphy, and Breadwinner Director Nora Twomey.

Markle wore an Emilia Wickstead cocktail dress for the garden party and stood on stage beside Harry while he addressed the 300 strong guest list.

Prince Harry told the crowd that Ireland is "special" to his family.

He said: “My father was telling us last week how much he had enjoyed his recent visit; but said that each of his visits, over the years, holds a special place in his memory.

“My grandmother, The Queen, also spoke of her own visit in 2011 and the fantastic welcome that she too received.

“Standing here with you on this beautiful evening, it is easy to see why Ireland has such a special place in the hearts of my family and indeed, all those who come here."

