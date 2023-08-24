Amy Dowden says she is ‘feeling good’ despite blood clots during chemotherapy

Amy Dowden has issued an update on her cancer treatment (PA Archive/Isabel Infantes)

Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden has issued an update on her cancer treatment and said that she has blood clots but is “feeling good”.

The professional dancer, 33, announced in May that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer and later revealed that she had undergone a mastectomy.

The Caerphilly-born celebrity said doctors had found another type of cancer and she has since been documenting her experiences, hoping it will raise awareness and encourage others to check themselves.

Taking to Instagram, Dowden posted a photo of herself in a hospital bed wearing a cap, giving a thumbs-up.

The post said: “And I’m going home to my own bed! Thanks again to the marvellous NHS!

“Got some blood clots but I’m feeling good other than a sore and swollen arm.

“Another hurdle along this journey. But again forever grateful to the NHS and my heroes around me.”

She also said that she could not wait to get into her own bed and posted an Instagram story which showed the star holding a ball of hair.

Dowden joined Strictly Come Dancing in 2017 and was a finalist four years ago with presenter Karim Zeroual.

She married professional dancer Ben Jones in July 2022.