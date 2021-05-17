Amy Adams’ daughter marks 11th birthday in Dublin with visit to the National Gallery

Amy Adams' daughter Aviana celebrating her 11th birthday in Dublin with visit to National Gallery of Ireland

It seems it’s not just us mere mortals that are enjoying Ireland’s five-month-long lockdown finally lifting – so too is Hollywood movie star Amy Adams.

She and her husband Darren Le Gallo brought their daughter Aviana to the newly reopened National Gallery of Ireland over the weekend as they helped her mark her 11th birthday by soaking up some culture.

The celebrity family, who are staying in south county Dublin, are clearly enjoying their time in Ireland after Adams jetted in to start filming on the much-anticipated follow on to ‘Enchanted’, namely ‘Disenchanted.’

Her other half, who is an actor, shared a rare picture of their daughter making the most of her birthday while in Dublin.

One picture showed her walking along a beach while another showed her sitting on a bench in the historic National Gallery of Ireland on Merrion Square as she marked her birthday in style.

“Happy Birthday Aviana!” he said. “I can’t believe my girl is 11yrs old today! You are such an incredible human. I’m so very proud of you – Your spirit, Your heart, Your creativity, I adore you #grateful. (the last pic is from today-one of her BDay wishes was to go to the Art Gallery that re-opened today in Ireland )”

His actor wife also paid tribute to their youngster, who looks startingly like her mum, by writing: “Happy 11th birthday Aviana. You constantly amaze me with your humour, intelligence and spirit. This day is a true celebration. I love you!”

Adams and her other half have been together for nearly 20 years after meeting at an acting class in 2001, before getting engaged in July 2008.

The couple welcomed Aviana on May 15, 2010 before eventually tying the knot in May 2015 after 14 years together.

Adams and her co-star Patrick Dempsey have starting filming on the follow-up to Disney’s 2007 smash-hit ‘Enchanted’ and a large set build is currently underway in Wicklow’s Enniskerry, which has seen the facade of a castle being erected over the past six weeks.

Other shooting locations will be Dublin’s RDS, Greystones in Co Wiclow and Dundalk and the cast and crew are understood to be shooting here for most of the summer in what should have a huge ‘bounce-back’ effect for the tourist industry in future years.

The film will be a Disney+ streaming exclusive and as well as featuring the return of the two leading stars, will see the addition of newcomers Maya Rudolph, Jayma Mays, and Yvette Nicole Brown.

The original movie, which is partly animated, saw Adams playing the part of a princess-to-be Giselle who, on the day of her wedding to Prince Edward (James Marsden), falls through a magical portal and lands in modern day New York City.

She then meets and eventually falls in love with cynical attorney Dempsey, but not before overcoming some obstacles thrown in their way by Marsden’s evil step-mother Queen Narissa, played brilliantly by Susan Sarandon.



