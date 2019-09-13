Style Celebrity News

Friday 13 September 2019

Amsterdam Museum criticised after dropping use of the term Golden Age

It refers to the 17th century when the Netherlands was a superpower although it was involved with the slave trade.

Rembrandt van Rijn hailed from what has been called the Golden Age in the Netherlands DCMS/PA)
Rembrandt van Rijn hailed from what has been called the Golden Age in the Netherlands DCMS/PA)

By Mike Corder, Associated Press

A museum in Amsterdam is facing criticism for its decision to stop using the term Golden Age to describe the 17th century, when the Netherlands was a global mercantile, military and artistic superpower.

Amsterdam Museum curator Tom van der Molen said the term is strongly linked to national pride over prosperity and peace but “ignores the many negative sides of the 17th century, such as poverty, war, forced labour and human trafficking”.

ipanews_deb13497-3754-4667-98a5-ca47f99f5065_embedded27073968
Amsterdam (Adam Davy/PA)

The decision has ignited some heated responses, with prime minister Mark Rutte, who studied Dutch history in college, calling the move “nonsense”.

The country’s education minister Arie Slob told reporters in The Hague on Friday: “I’m a bit tired of discussions about one term.”

In a tweet, populist politician Thierry Baudet calls the move “pure brainwashing”.

In recent years, activists have pushed for more recognition of the dark side of 17th-century Dutch prosperity, in particular the country’s involvement in the slave trade.

The century saw traders from what was then called the Dutch Republic fan out across the globe, bringing unprecedented affluence to cities like Amsterdam and Leiden.

ipanews_deb13497-3754-4667-98a5-ca47f99f5065_embedded245229733
Visitors enter the Amsterdam Museum (Mike Corder/AP)

Painters Rembrandt van Rijn and Johannes Vermeer produced masterpieces and the country became known as a bastion of creativity, free thinking and religious tolerance.

In recent years, however, activists in the Netherlands have pushed for more recognition of the dark side of 17th-century Dutch prosperity, in particular the country’s involvement in the slave trade.

The museum said scrapping the Golden Age term is one step in a process aimed at making the museum more inclusive and giving space to “people and stories that have not yet, or not enough, been heard”.

It is changing the name of its permanent exhibition in the Amsterdam branch of the Hermitage museum from Hollanders Of The Golden Age to Group Portraits Of The 17th Century.

At his weekly press conference, Mr Rutte acknowledged that “there were, for sure, things you can think of that weren’t good in the Golden Age, but I think it’s a great name”.

He added: “Let’s invest our energy in creating a new Golden Age.”

PA Media

Independent Style

Also in this section