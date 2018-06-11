America’s Got Talent winner dies aged 42

Scott County coroner Scott Amick said Boyd died around 6pm on Sunday at his mother’s house in Sikeston.

Boyd suffered from a number of medical issues, including heart, kidney and liver problems. He was seriously injured in a car crash in 2017.

He won the NBC TV show and its one million dollar prize in 2008. He released the album My American Dream in 2009, and performed at the 2012 Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida.