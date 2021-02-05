American presenter Ryan Seacrest announces red carpet presenting departure

Ryan Seacrest said he was ‘moving on to new adventures’ (Ian West/PA)

American radio and TV presenter Ryan Seacrest has announced he will be stepping down from hosting E!’s Live from the Red Carpet.

Seacrest, 46, also famous for hosting American Idol, posted on Instagram to say he was “moving on to new adventures” after 14 years.

He wrote: “After 14 years of hosting E!’s Live from the Red Carpet I’ve decided to move on to new adventures. I’ll miss the whole crew that works so hard behind the scenes and of course my amazing partner Giuliana. Thanks to everyone for watching all these years.”

His co-host through the years, Giuliana Rancic, responded to the news saying she will miss him on the red carpet.

In the comments on his Instagram post, she wrote: “Ryan, as sad as you know I am, I celebrate you today and all the great memories we’ve made on the E! red carpet these past 14 years.

“You are truly one-of-a-kind… what an honor it’s been hosting alongside you. I sure will miss you on the red carpet, my friend”.

His news follows an announcement by Rancic in 2019 that she was leaving E! News.

Rancic, who first joined E! in 2002, stepped down from her role as anchor ahead of the programme’s move from Los Angeles to New York.

But she has continued to present E!’s red carpet coverage.

Seacrest hosts a multitude of programmes outside of his E! duties, including morning talk show Live With Kelly And Ryan alongside Kelly Ripa. He also hosts a popular weekly radio show on KIIS-FM.

