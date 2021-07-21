American model Emily Ratajkowski sponsors local teenage basketball team in Cork

American model Emily Ratajkowski has sponsored a local teenage basketball team in Cork.

Bantry Basketball Club announced that the Hollywood A-Lister’s clothing brand, called Inamo Rata (which means ‘being in love’), will be sponsoring the jerseys for its under-15/16 team.

The jerseys will feature the Inamo Rata logo and will be presented to players in September.

Taking to Twitter, the club wrote: “Thanks to Emily Ratajkowski for her new sponsorship of our boys under 15/16 team through her clothing brand.”

The coach of the team, Pat Curran, is friends with the model’s parents as they have a home in Bantry.

He told RTÉ News that he texted them asking if Emily would be interested in sponsoring the team and within five minutes they got a “yes”.

The model’s father John played for Bantry Basketball Club in the 1980s and the family regularly visit the town.

"It's funny to see all the reaction and tweets, people think it's gas. But they're just normal people when it comes to Bantry. Nobody takes any notice, nobody bothers anyone," Mr Curran said.

"She [Emily] has very good friends here and they're all connected to the basketball club."

In 2018, the high-profile model took to Twitter to congratulate a local Bantry school on becoming All Ireland basketball champions.

She wrote: “Congratulations Colaiste Pobail Bheanntrai - All Ireland champions!”

Mr Curran said fundraising during Covid-19 was difficult, so to have Emily sponsor the teenage team is exciting.

"It is a high-profile sponsor for such a small team. We haven't had any basketball for 18 months so it is a way of saying we're still here," he said.

"It's an extra bit of excitement.”