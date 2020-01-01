America Ferrera expecting second child

America Ferrera has celebrated the new year by announcing she is expecting a second child with husband Ryan Piers Williams.

The Ugly Betty actress is already a mother to one-year-old son Sebastian.

She shared a photograph on Instagram showing the family of three in the snow as she and her little boy cradle her baby bump, while her husband has an arm around both of them.

She wrote on Instagram: “Welcoming Baby #2 in 2020! Happy New Year from our wild & growing bunch.”

Piers Williams shared the same photo and wrote: “So much to look forward to in 2020, but one thing in particular sticks out!

“Can’t wait to welcome another beautiful creature into this world. Happy New Years!!”

The couple have been married since June 2011 and Ferrera announced they were expecting their first child on January 1 2018, when she posted a picture of the couple holding up a baby onesie.

PA Media