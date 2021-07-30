Amanda Knox blasts film Stillwater for exploiting her case

Amanda Knox has spoken out about her name being associated with the new film Stillwater, saying that any connection ripped off “my story without my consent at the expense of my reputation”.

Stillwater stars Matt Damon as a father who flies to France to help his estranged daughter, Allison, played by Abigail Breslin. She has been convicted and imprisoned for murdering her girlfriend in Marseille, in a case that has generated lurid headlines.

Ms Knox is never named on screen, but in interviews the filmmakers have noted her sensational case was an initial jumping off point for the script.

In tweets and an essay on the site Medium, Ms Knox called out various publications and director Tom McCarthy for using her name to promote the film.

Does my name belong to me? Does my face? What about my life? My story? Why is my name used to refer to events I had no hand in? I return to these questions because others continue to profit off my name, face, and story without my consent Amanda Knox

She wrote that his “fictionalised version of me is just the tabloid conspiracy guiltier version of me”.

“Does my name belong to me? Does my face? What about my life? My story? Why is my name used to refer to events I had no hand in? I return to these questions because others continue to profit off my name, face, and story without my consent,” she wrote.

Ms Knox was the subject of worldwide headlines after the murder in Perugia, Italy, of British student Meredith Kercher in 2007.

Ms Knox and Ms Knox’s then-boyfriend were placed under suspicion.

Both were initially convicted, but after a series of flip-flop decisions, Italy’s highest court threw out the convictions in 2015.

An unrelated man is serving a 16-year sentence for the murder.

Expand Close Abigail Breslin, left, and Matt Damon in a scene from Stillwater (Jessica Forde/Focus Features via AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Abigail Breslin, left, and Matt Damon in a scene from Stillwater (Jessica Forde/Focus Features via AP)

“By fictionalising away my innocence, my total lack of involvement, by erasing the role of the authorities in my wrongful conviction, Mr McCarthy reinforces an image of me as a guilty and untrustworthy person,” Ms Knox wrote.

At the Cannes Film Festival earlier this month, where Stillwater was screened, Mr McCarthy said Ms Knox’s case served as an “initial inspiration point but not much beyond that. I just had a daughter then and I thought how it would be like”.

In a later interview, Mr McCarthy said he “didn’t want to kind of copy or mimic” Ms Knox’s legal ordeal.

“It’s loosely inspired by that case, so I didn’t want to try and do a recreation of that. I want Allison to kind of be her own standalone character, but it was definitely great to have that for a reference.”

Many reviews and feature stories about Stillwater have mentioned MS Knox as an inspiration for the plot.

The film opens on Friday.