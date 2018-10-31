Amanda Holden uses nipple cover to create her Halloween look
Many stars have been sharing images of their Halloween outfits.
Amanda Holden has dressed up as Janine from The Handmaid’s Tale for Halloween – with a nipple cover helping her to achieve the character’s bloodied eye socket.
The Britain’s Got Talent judge posted a series of photos and videos on social media showing her transformed into the character, whose eye is removed as a punishment.
“Under his eye #handmaids#halloween #mu by #me! Amazing what you can do with a nipple cover!” she captioned one of the shots.
Several stars have been sharing their Halloween looks on social media.
Chart diva Mariah Carey dressed up as a sexy nurse.
Keeping it festive in Tokyo! #HappyHalloween 🎃⚠ pic.twitter.com/4nvMyw2mQS— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) October 31, 2018
Khloe Kardashian shared a sweet image of herself and her baby daughter True wearing matching unicorn outfits.
Another image showed True wearing a lamb’s costume.
“Happy Halloween part 2 from Baby True (I swear she loves dressing up!),” said Kardashian.
Country singer Keith Urban dressed up as a ninja for the spooky day, while his Hollywood actress wife Nicole Kidman wore a cute cat’s costume.
And Victoria Beckham terrified fans in a creepy rabbit outfit.
“So much for the cuddly bunny,” said one person on Instagram, while another said it was a “super scary look”.
Press Association