Amanda Holden (47) shows off killer figure in jewel print bikini on fitness holiday

The 47-year-old tv personality is soaking up the sun in Portugal on a fitness retreat and sharing behind the scenes videos of the workout tricks that have earned her a famously toned figure. Holden is in Lagos multi-tasking between soaking up the sun and working on her tan, while undergoing an intense fitness and nutrition regimen at Prestige Bootcamp.

She gave some insight into her picture perfect set-up as she lay flat, sipping a green juice, in a jewel patterned bikini by celebrity designer Melissa Odabash, which retails for €230.

Earlier in the week, she shared some snaps of her boxing and jogging on the beach with a personal trainer. The mother-of-two is often grilled about the secrets to her age defying body, which she puts down to a balanced diet and regular yoga sessions.