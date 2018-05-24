Amanda Holden (47) shows off killer figure in jewel print bikini on fitness holiday
Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden is showing off the results of her hard-earned gym sessions on holiday.
The 47-year-old tv personality is soaking up the sun in Portugal on a fitness retreat and sharing behind the scenes videos of the workout tricks that have earned her a famously toned figure. Holden is in Lagos multi-tasking between soaking up the sun and working on her tan, while undergoing an intense fitness and nutrition regimen at Prestige Bootcamp.
She gave some insight into her picture perfect set-up as she lay flat, sipping a green juice, in a jewel patterned bikini by celebrity designer Melissa Odabash, which retails for €230.
Earlier in the week, she shared some snaps of her boxing and jogging on the beach with a personal trainer. The mother-of-two is often grilled about the secrets to her age defying body, which she puts down to a balanced diet and regular yoga sessions.
"It's brilliant, the chanting is really fun but it's tough," she told The Sun. "There's one exercise called the Breath of Fire which is great for abs. My body got strong and any excess fat disappeared. It’s made my tummy flatter."
"Once a week I stick to juicing all day, then have a healthy meal in the evening."
Online Editors
