Amanda Byram shares her joy as she welcomes first child with husband Julian

TV presenter Amanda Byram has shared her joy as she welcomed her first child.

The 48 year old took to Instagram to introduce her son to her followers.

“And then there was you…” her post began.

“I'm so overjoyed, full of love and bursting with happiness to be able to share with you that @julianokines and I have welcomed our incredible son, Phoenix Blaze Byram Okines into the big wide, wonderful world.”

“What a privilege that he entrusted us to nurture and guide his little soul through the endless possibilities of life and we are eternally grateful to him for choosing us to be his parents.”

Amanda shared an insight into her journey to becoming a mum, telling followers that she has struggled for a “long time” to get pregnant.

“Our fertility journey has been long and we know only too well the heartbreak of the hope that turned to hopelessness, the elation that turned to devastation and the strain putting this often-secretive journey before your job, your friends, and your life.

“I know many brave parents-in-waiting who, like us, have struggled for a long time, so today we share this magical news in the hope it can inspire and offer a light at the end of the tunnel.”

“You are powerful warriors, I know your pain, and I see you,” she told others struggling to conceive.

“We send you all the strength you need to tackle your journeys,” she said.

Video of the Day

“Now that he is finally here, we realise we have never been more ready or felt more mentally, physically, and emotionally equipped to be his mummy and daddy.”

Amanda also paid tribute to her husband Julian Okines. The pair married over five years ago in London.

“My heart bursts with love for you @julianokines … you have been my solid rock over these years, encouraging me to hang in and keep going.

“After every tear, every tumble, every heartache, your positivity made everything seem possible again. It’s thanks to you, your energy, and your enthusiasm, that we are all here together today. We are so lucky to have you, and Phoenix is lucky to call you his Daddy, I know you are already his hero. We love you infinitely.”

The Irish star, who lives in the UK, paid tribute to the maternity staff at the Brighton hospital where she gave birth.

“A very special shout out to my midwife Dawn and the absolutely incredible team @junipermidwiferybrighton not to mention the brilliant staff at @nhs @bsuhmaternityservices.”

The couple kept their pregnancy under wraps, with fans not knowing she was even pregnant until her healthy baby boy was born.