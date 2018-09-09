Amanda Brunker: 'My blind date with Piers Morgan...when I was seven months pregnant'

The media personality (44) was seven months pregnant with with now-husband Philip McLaughlin at the time, but neglected to tell anyone in advance as she was curious to have a sit-down with the former newspaper editor (53). Speaking about Morgan's visit to Ireland on Friday night for a chat with Ryan Tubridy on the Late Late Show, during which he said Ireland will have to "hold its nose" when US president Donald Trump visits in November, she detailed her brief encounter with him.

"Having been set up on a blind date with Piers many moons ago - more blind for him admittedly - I have to say I like him, yet not necessarily what he says or does. Considering I arrived for the date seven months pregnant and failed to mention to the person who organised it that I was already in a relationship, because I wanted to meet Piers, he took it in good humour. We had a great, platonic night," she wrote in her Sunday World column.

Brunker then urged Irish people to take to the streets in protest later this year.

Piers Morgan on The Late Late Show

"I wasn't surprised that he told the Irish people to 'hold your nose' in regard to Trump's visit in November," she added. "He's right that our government needs to welcome him, but as a people we must protest. I know I will."

Online Editors