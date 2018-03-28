Amanda Brunker: 'IGT's Michelle Visage has great breasts - I don't need them splashed across my tv though'

Ireland’s Got Talent judge Michelle Visage has fantastic breasts, but I really didn’t need them splashed across my widescreen TV last Saturday night.

I never saw it coming, but I’ve turned into a prude. The mammy in me thought what she was wearing was inappropriate for such a family show.

I wasn’t the only one, and while my sons didn’t pass comment about her ample cleavage, they both flinched when she first walked out and sat down, but knew better than to say anything negative about a woman’s appearance to me. I’d like to clarify this isn’t body shaming. As I told Michelle in a public tweet, every inch of her was fabulous.

It’s not an ageist thing either. I wouldn’t want to see any woman, young or of Michelle’s vintage, poking them into my Saturday evening snacks and those of my kids. I’m not sure how her costume was passed by producers.

When I was judging the All Ireland Talent Show in 2010, myself, Blathnaid Ni Chofaigh and Dana weren’t even allowed to wear skirts or dresses, never mind a plunging neckline that exposed our bras. We had to wear black trousers and jackets – sex was not allowed to be a selling point. How times have changed.

Maybe it’s because she’s American. They’re more er, up-front, don’t you agree? None of us Oirish girls could wear such revealing gunas – let’s face it, the country would descend into chaos if we did. I do think there have been double standards over her triple Es because Michelle is foreign.

She was a big deal from a big American TV show, but did her big personality really need to spill out of her dress?

I didn’t think so, and I’m not a bitch for saying it. I just wish someone had told Michelle “You’re enough. You don’t need the boobs and the barely-there dress” or even her funky glasses, which I loved immensely.

Michelle’s personality and spirit were enough to carry her appearance on the show. She had won the audience over already. We loved her. She didn’t need any more tricks, as a judge or a likeable character.

I think that’s something we need to tell women more . Even the sassiest of females have insecurities, especially when working on television where everyone gets to scrutinise you. Telling women they’re enough shouldn’t be something we fear in case their egos get too big.

Despite my early reservations of not having an all-Irish judging panel, I have to say Michelle was a joy to watch. Her compassion and generosity towards the contestants was beautiful. However, her finale red dress was just too distracting. I couldn’t look at her face, I was just fixated on her sternum tattoo and her nude bra that kept winking at me.

Maybe that’s what she wanted. On Monday, Michelle tweeted: “Who knew boobs could cause quite a stir. Ladies, if you’ve got em, flaunt em! I’m working on something special larger breasted ladies. Stand by.” Expect a range of big bras soon. I must admit I’ll be in the queue to buy them.

